Bringing new life into the world during a pandemic

While Covid has changed the way we communicate and socialise with others, the way we think, shop and even move.

There has been one thing that the deadly virus has not quite managed to take away or alter and that is the smile of a new parent holding their baby for the very first time.

The Herald spoke with two new mums on their experience of giving birth during a global pandemic and what life has been like dealing with a new arrival and lockdown.

“When I was 30 weeks pregnant I went for a consultant appointment and was told about how serious Covid was.

“My appointments were then all changed from SWAH to Omagh hospital and it really caused a lot of anxiety for me,” explained Lisnaskea mother- of-three Nicholle.

“It was extremely stressful having to go to a new hospital, not knowing who would be about that could potentially have the virus.

“The first appointment was scary seeing everyone in their PPE but it was something I got use to pretty quick.

“I had a complicated pregnancy so I was constantly in and out of hospital in the lead-up to giving birth but staff in SWAH and Omagh where just amazing.

“When entering the hospital you quickly forgot about Covid and made very comfortable. Becoming a mum in the mist of this pandemic has been

scary but it’s a new life we’ve adapted to.”

Speaking on how life has changed since the birth of her daughter Ryleigh, Nicholle said; “We’ve adapted really well to lockdown life with a newborn but obviously having no family around has been tough.

“Not being able to show off your new baby and letting our family experience these newborn cuddles has been so upsetting but we’ve had visitors come to our window to see her. This is something that’s felt very strange to us as we’re all a very close family, but the cuddles will still be there for when it’s safe to do so.”

The proud mum added; “We’ve went through a pretty tough time after the birth and not having the support of family has been tough. Having two toddlers and a new born you rarely have time to think about the outside world as life is extremely busy indoors but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I would like to extend a massive thank you to the amazing NHS staff who assisted with the birth of our little girl, the care we received was absolutely amazing.

“To anyone feeling nervous about bringing a new baby into the world during this pandemic, my advice would be not to worry. Trust me, you’ll forget all about any pandemic once you have your little baby placed in your arms.”

Another new mum. Lauren Reilly, also from Lisnaskea, explained how 2020 seemed like another “great year” for her and her family – however nobody could have predicted a lockdown to begin in March. “Everything changed, it was quite stressful thinking ahead on how it was going to be when I gave birth,” she said.

“I heard stories that no birth partners were allowed in at all which added extra stress on my already high risk pregnancy from having a pre- term baby before but we just had to adjust to what was happening and go with the flow.

Speaking on her “difficult” experience, Lauren explained; “Having a baby during lockdown was so different compared to the rest of my pregnancies.

With NICU being closed in SWAH and going into pre-term labour again at 35 weeks, I was transferred by ambulance to Altnagelvin with nobody by my side which was an extremely scary and such a hard thing to do.

“I then spent two days in a room on my own on the antenatal ward while my husband Kevin slept in the carpark. As he travelled 70 miles away back home, I took a haemorrhage so he had to rush back down the road.

“It was the scariest experience of my life. I was then was rushed to theatre for an Emergency C- Section and our daughter Esmè thankfully arrived with no complications. It was so hard Kevin having to leave just one hour after she was born and he wasn’t allowed to return until we were discharged.

“New life with Esmè has been wonderful. I am so grateful that Kevin is home with us to help.

“He is loving having the extra time that he wouldn’t normally have at home with his family and newborn, in normal circumstances he would have only been able to get two weeks off work.”