‘Not too bad… my life on lockdown with Carter boys’

DALKEY may have Matt Damon, but Fermanagh has the Carters, and now we have been given an insight into life on lockdown at Nathan and Jake’s Enniskillen home.

Having made the town his adoptive home several years ago, Nathan has been loving life in the lakelands, so much so his little brother followed him over a couple of years later. Now the pair are spending lockdown at their house in Ennsikillen along with Jake’s girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars dancer Karen Byrne, who has revealed what life has been like on lockdown with the brothers in Fermanagh.

“We came up just before the lockdown and then we decided that we were going to stay,” the Dublin woman told the Sunday World. “We drove up straight after Dancing With The Stars on the Sunday night of the last show We didn’t realise then how serious it was and that it was going to go on for so long.”

As for what life is like at their Derrychara pad, Karen said Nathan and Jake were “messers” who were always up to mischief.

“They are very competitive and I am the one in the middle trying to break them up,” she said.

“They never fight, I have never once seen them have an argument, but they constantly mess and jump out and scare each other and do stupid stuff like that.”

Karen added there was an upside, however: “They are spotless, the two of them. Jake is very domesticated and Nathan is very tidy. They are not actually messy boys.

“I think that is why I have lasted so long staying here, because I am very particular when it comes to cleaning They are not too bad if I am honest.”