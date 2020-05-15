Non-Covid associated deaths significantly up

THERE have been 599 deaths involving Covid-19 across the North since the outbreak began, however there have been 766 more deaths in all six counties than the five year average for the same period.

The Fermanagh and Omagh area had the fewest number of deaths of all local government districts, with a total of 16 since the beginning of the outbreak.

The latest figures published by NISRA show there were 77 deaths deaths in the North in the week from May 2nd to 8th, 36 in care homes, 37 in hospital, one in a hospice and three at residential addresses.

Advertisement

Up until May 8th, there were a total of 599 deaths involving Covid-19. Overall, 294 (49.1%) of which took place in hospital, 269 (44.9%) in care homes, five (0.8%) in hospices and 31 (5.2%) at residential addresses or other locations. These figures are higher than those from the Department of Health as they include all deaths were the virus was noted on the death certificate, rather than just based on those where someone has died after testing positive.

NISRA has also said there were 766 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) registered since the outbreak began. There are no details regarding the causes of the extra deaths where Covid was not noted as being involved.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (67%) of all deaths and 78.2% of Covid-19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 8th May.