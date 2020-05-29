GAA girls’ marathon ‘exceeds all expectations’

FERMANAGH’S GAA women have exceeded their wildest expectations to date by raising a grand total of £5895 in aid of three local charities, Fermanagh’s Women’s Aid, Enniskillen Food Bank and the Aisling Centre. With an initial target of £4,000 the Erne squad have been completely “blown away” by the public reaction to their ‘Marathon per day challenge’ as donations catapulted the team well above target.

Speaking to the Herald, team captain Courteney Murphy said; “As a team we’re delighted that we’ve been able to support three really important charities in our local community.

These three charities do vital work in Fermanagh and they will be so important now more than ever in the current crisis and dealing with the ramifications once this passes.

“We were overwhelmed with the generous donations from everyone who supported our fundraiser and feel extremely privileged as a team to be in a position to be able to help those in our community.”

The Kinawley player continued, “All of the girls put in such a big effort over the week and we actually had great craic with it too while doing something so worthwhile for others. It was great to see so many people support us as the week went on and to bring us above our target to a total of £5895 was amazing.

We were delighted to be able to split this between 3 local charities who support those who are most in need in our community especially in the current circumstances.”

Fellow county player and Kinawley woman, Joanne Donnan said, “The Fermanagh Ladies marathon was a brilliant way of getting us all involved and having something to work towards. It made you think of the bigger picture in that exercising is a privilege and some people aren’t fortunate to be able to do it.”

In addition to this, Fermanagh Women’s Aid took to social media to pay tribute to the team for all their hard work and efforts; “Another big thank you to Fermanagh Ladies GFA as they presented us with a cheque after all their hard work running marathons for local services. Fermanagh folks are really outgoing themselves.”