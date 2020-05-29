Death of popular Derrylin GAA man

THE unexpected death of popular Derrylin Gael Tom Maguire has shocked the local community.

In his 74th year, Tom, a native of Boho, the fourth eldest of 14 children of Patrick and Mary Maguire. He was a leading Ulster Council steward, a familiar figure at all major provincial venues and Croke Park.

Having played at wing half back for the former Boho St. Faber’s, he was a long-time member of Derrylin O’Connell’s, serving on the club executive and as a volunteer groundsman.

He met Teresa (Teasie) McAloon whom he married in 1973, settling in Coragh.

After attending primary school, Tom progressed to St Joseph’s, Enniskillen, before working on his uncle’s farm, then joining the Electricity Board.

He spent the greater part of his working life with Fermanagh District Council, as Pest Control Officer.

Following retirement at the end of 2013, Tom and Teasie travelled widely, London, New York, Portugal, Mediterranean cruising, among their destinations.

Nearer home, Bundoran held a special attraction in their lives as did their daily walk circuit through Derrylin.

He also enjoyed gardening and fixing things for neighbours and held great love for Irish music, having taught himself to play several instruments.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Tom’s funeral Mass, with family only present, was streamed online from St. Ninnidh’s Church, a large attendance of mourners observing social distancing outside.

His O’Connell’s clubmates formed a guard of honour, both at the arrival home of his remains and again at the funeral.

Tom is survived by his wife Teresa and children Brian, Kieran and Helen. He also leaves brothers and sisters Patsy, Peter, Brendan, Josie, Agnes, Geraldine, Angela, Ann, Mary, Rita and Pauline.

He was pre-deceased by his brothers Brian and Charles.