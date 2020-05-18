+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Council re-opens recycling centre
Council re-opens recycling centre

Posted: 5:43 pm May 18, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

The Council has partially re-opened its household recycling centres at  Enniskillen and Kesh from today Monday 18 May to facilitate the disposal of essential waste for residents.

The re-opening of the  centres follows confirmation from the Northern Ireland Executive that travel to and from a Recycling Centre was an approved journey under the regulations

The  recycling centres will be open to the general public to dispose of household black bagged waste and bagged gardening waste only.

The opening hours are as follows:

Drummee: Mon-Fri 10.00am–4.45pm Sat 10.00am-4.15pm

Kesh: Mon – Wed, Fri 10.00am–6.00pm Sat 10.00am–5.30pm Closed Thur

In addition Drummee will be open from 9am -10am Mon-Fri to facilitate the disposal of essential business and commercial waste only. Access to the site for business and commercial users will be strictly by appointment. Time slots can be pre-booked by contacting waste and recycling services at 0300 303 1777.

Members of the public should avoid both sites until after 10am to ensure that the commercial vehicles can enter and exit both Gortrush and Drummee sites safely.

All visitors to the sites will be required to follow traffic management controls put in place to manage the safe disposal of waste. Visitors to the sites should bring their own gloves and use hand sanitizer provided. Bins will be available at the exit to dispose of gloves safely.

Anyone who is shielding or self-isolating should not visit the Civic Amenity sites under any circumstances.

