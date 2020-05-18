Council re-opens recycling centre

The Council has partially re-opened its household recycling centres at Enniskillen and Kesh from today Monday 18 May to facilitate the disposal of essential waste for residents.

The re-opening of the centres follows confirmation from the Northern Ireland Executive that travel to and from a Recycling Centre was an approved journey under the regulations

The recycling centres will be open to the general public to dispose of household black bagged waste and bagged gardening waste only. Advertisement Access to all sites will be restricted to cars only, with one occupant per car. No vans or trailers will be permitted on either site. People must follow 2 metre social distancing from other site users and site staff at all times. The opening hours are as follows: Drummee: Mon-Fri 10.00am–4.45pm Sat 10.00am-4.15pm Kesh: Mon – Wed, Fri 10.00am–6.00pm Sat 10.00am–5.30pm Closed Thur In addition Drummee will be open from 9am -10am Mon-Fri to facilitate the disposal of essential business and commercial waste only. Access to the site for business and commercial users will be strictly by appointment. Time slots can be pre-booked by contacting waste and recycling services at 0300 303 1777. Members of the public should avoid both sites until after 10am to ensure that the commercial vehicles can enter and exit both Gortrush and Drummee sites safely. All visitors to the sites will be required to follow traffic management controls put in place to manage the safe disposal of waste. Visitors to the sites should bring their own gloves and use hand sanitizer provided. Bins will be available at the exit to dispose of gloves safely. Anyone who is shielding or self-isolating should not visit the Civic Amenity sites under any circumstances.