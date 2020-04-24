Nathan adds his voice to ‘stay safe’ campaign

‘STAY at home, stay alive’ is the message musicians have shared with Fermanagh residents this week.

Enniskillen resident and country star Nathan Carter joined forces with some of Ireland’s leading musicians to record a the new song, in parts, from the comfort of their homes. The track voices support for the NHS and HSE staff.

The video published last Wednesday has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.

The lyrics relate to the current restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The video opens with Nathan Carter singing, “I never thought I’d see the day that when I can’t shake your hand.”

Also starring in the new video is popular artist Johnny Logan who adds, “There’s a war we’re fighting, it’s breaking all our hearts, and that’s the reason why we got to stay six feet apart.”

Artists from a variety of musical genres feature in the three minute song, including, Tommy Fleming, Brian Kennedy, Chloe Agnew and Sean Keane.

‘Stay at home, stay alive’ has been positively received online with scores of people branding it ‘a powerful way to put a message across’. Others added that it is ‘a brilliant song’ with some even suggesting that it should be the ‘NHS anthem for Covid-19’.

For those interested in viewing the video, it is available on Facebook and YouTube, shared by Nathan Carter. The track is also available to download across a range of platforms with all proceeds donated to the NHS and HSE.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007