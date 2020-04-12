GAA club vows to keep going with online Lotto

AS THE Covid-19 lockdown continues, GAA club lottos across Fermanagh are taking the innovative step to move fully online.

Tempo Maguires’ lotto is the latest club draw to be moved online. Popular with people across the local community, and not just sports fans, the club’s jackpot currently stands at £10,000. Other clubs that have also moved their draws fully online are Belnaleck Art McMurroughs (jackpot £3,000); Coa O’Dwyers (£3,950); Kinawley Brian Borus (£9,500); and Teemore Shamrocks (£7,750)

In a lengthy social media post, in which he thanked essential workers and medical staff for everything they are doing at this challenging time, Conor Meehan, pictured below, from Tempo Maguires explained why the club had taken the decision to continue its lotto draw at the current time.

“Obviously, the effect of this pandemic on our association is profound, our playing activities are suspended, our meetings have been postponed our facilities lie empty and work has ground to a halt on the lower field due to the government directives regarding essential work,” he said.

“These things are as they must be for the good of all in our community.

“The one area of club life which still goes on is the weekly lotto. We feel that it is important on a number of levels that the lotto continues first and foremost it give people a sense of connectivity, it also provides hope – anyone who takes part in the lotto does it to support the club financially, but they also live in the hope that their numbers come up and that they will be gifted with a nice tidy windfall and if ever we needed hope, we need it now.”

Mr Meehan went on to explain the club had to discontinue the use of envelope entries for now, in the interest of safety, but said those who are not online have no need to worry about missing out.

If you do not have anyone to put it on online for you, a number of club members will be on hand to help.