St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled

St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Enniskillen will not take place this year amid growing concern about coronavirus.

On Tuesday night after 8pm the Council confirmed the event was cancelled. The news came late in the day with the thought locally at the time being that the Fermanagh parade was set to go ahead in the face of mounting event cancellations across Ireland.

The statement from the Council read, “Project St Patrick, which organises the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and parade in Enniskillen supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, has also taken the decision not to proceed.”

The Omagh celebration was also cancelled.

Chairman of Project St. Patrick, Feargal Shannon added, “It is with great disappointment that St Patrick’s Day events will not go ahead as planned. We are particularly mindful of all the great work done in preparation in communities across Fermanagh. However, people’s health and safety is paramount. In the spirit of this year’s theme “2020 Vision: Future, Space and Science”, we look forward to the future and running the parade and fun day at a time when people feel more comfortable to enjoy what we’ve worked towards.”