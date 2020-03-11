+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSt Patrick’s Day parade cancelled
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
St Patrick
St Patrick's Day celebrations

St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled

Posted: 3:31 pm March 11, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Enniskillen will not take place this year amid growing concern about coronavirus.
On Tuesday night after 8pm the Council confirmed the event was cancelled. The news came late in the day with the thought locally at the time being that the Fermanagh parade was set to go ahead in the face of mounting event cancellations across Ireland. 
The statement from the Council read, “Project St Patrick, which organises the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and parade in Enniskillen supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, has also taken the decision not to proceed.” 
The Omagh celebration was also cancelled. 
Chairman of Project St. Patrick, Feargal Shannon added, “It is with great disappointment that St Patrick’s Day events will not go ahead as planned. We are particularly mindful of all the great work done in preparation in communities across Fermanagh. However, people’s health and safety is paramount. In the spirit of this year’s theme “2020 Vision: Future, Space and Science”, we look forward to the future and running the parade and fun day at a time when people feel more comfortable to enjoy what we’ve worked towards.”
Posted: 3:31 pm March 11, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA