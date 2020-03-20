‘Odd glass of wine’ secret to long life for Thomas(100)

ENNISKILLEN MAN Thomas McBrien celebrated his 100th birthday this week.

A ‘True Enniskillener’ Thomas was born between the bridges in Water Street in 1920 and has lived in the island town all his life.

Today (Wednesday) he celebrates a century with his family and friends in his home in Derrin Road, Cornagrade which has been his home for almost 60 years.

His secret to long life he says is a ‘healthy lifestyle’ and in his latter years enjoys an occasional glass of red wine in the evening.

During World War II he joined the Royal Air Force and served as an electrician for six years working on a host of aircraft including the famous Catalina flying boats. After training in Scotland and Northern England he was posted to Singapore before being evacuated from there just 24 hours before the attack by the Japanese.

On returning home in 1946 Thomas, a skilled electrician, he worked with several employers around the town.

A man known for his community spirit he was instrumental in setting up the local branch of the electricians’ trade union in Enniskillen and was involved in the staging of several productions with St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society for over 20 years. He helped establish St Michael’s Scouts in the 1960s and was a founder member of the town’s Credit Union, being member number four.

His real joy, though was photography and as an amateur photographer he loved taking photos of his family around Enniskillen.

Indeed a number of his early photos were published in Mary Gordon’s recent book of Enniskillen entitled ‘A Century of Memories’.

Today, Wednesday, will be all about enjoying the day with his family, Kathleen, Christina, Kevin and Michael.