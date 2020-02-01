St Kevin’s is rated top school in the North!

ST KEVIN’S College is top in the North – and that’s official! League tables about to be published will reveal that the Lisnaskea school is ranked number one for GCSE performance across the whole of the North.

The latest academic triumph comes just two years after St Kevin’s College first opened it’s doors following the amalgamation of St Eugene’s, Roslea and St Comhghall’s, Lisnaskea.

The school now has approximately 700 pupils enrolled, with pupil numbers growing

Since its formation the school has continuously recorded strong academic performances ranking side by side with top grammar schools in the best-performing 100 performing schools at A level in the North last Spring.

The latest league tables are set to show that 90 percent of fifth year pupils at St Kevin’s achieved five of more GCSEs at grades A*-C including English and Maths in 2019. The high performance sees the local school sit more than five percent above the second ranked school in Co Antrim.

Commenting school principal Gary Kelly said the ranking was a “wonderful reflection” of the hard working pupils, committed staff and supportive parents and governors.

“Our school is a rural school which promotes pupils as individuals and instils in our pupils the values of respect, hard work and empathy towards our fellow pupils.

“Being a rural school we promote that employment in the county can be hard to come by and to be competitive and successful students need as a basic requirement to achieve at least 5+ GCSE’s grades A*-C including English and Maths, most of our students achieve in excess of this.”

Chairman of the board of governors, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said, “This is another phenomenal result to be listed as the leading non-grammar school,” he added, “In fact we outperformed some grammar schools.

“St Kevin’s is not just about getting GCSE results, it’s about taking opportunities to prepare young people in whatever aspect life has for them.

“Exams are a very important part of that but I think emphasis should also be on apprenticeships and opportunities to take on work experience to give young people options and ideas.

“While good exam results give you more doors it is important to ensure everybody is included in the everyday enthusiasm of the school.”

Cllr O’Reilly thanked all who has contributed the remarkable ranking.