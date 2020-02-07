Exciting times as ambitious plans for Brookeborough GAA

BIG plans are in place for an ambitious development at Brookeborough Heber MacMahons GAA.

The club, now in its sixty fifth year, has unveiled plans for new facilities which will help safe-guard it for future generations to enjoy.

A spokeswoman for the club said everyone was excited to see the plans take shape. The considerable development includes dressing rooms, a gym, a walkway around the two pitches, a stand and a car park. It is anticipated that it will take a total of three years for completion of the project. The development is likely to take place in the listed order.

A spokeswoman for the club outlined, “The complex itself has been there for thirty years and at the minute there are two pitches. These additional dressing rooms will be a great addition to help facilitate teams.

“The gym will enhance fitness facilities for club members. The walkway will be open to the public. There’s floodlights and additional lighting around the walkway. It will be good for mothers and children and it will enable parents to drop their kids off for training and go for a walk. It’s a great way to get everybody involved.

“This development will be there for future generations. Any sport keeps people out and about and fit, it’s good for social interaction too.”