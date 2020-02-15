Dogs’ deaths at beach is linked to lethal poison

DOG walkers have been urged to exercise vigilance when out and about

with their dogs. In Fermanagh and Donegal dog owners have raised

concerns about alleged incidents where dogs were harmed while out

walking in public places.

In Enniskillen members of the public have urged dog owners to be wary

of discarded waste including broken glass. Highlighted locally was

Devenish Partnership Nature Reserve, a popular area for dog walkers.

It has been alleged that waste there resulted in dogs sustaining

injuries such as cuts and nasty gashes to their legs and paws.

Concerns for the safety of our four legged friends extends further

than Fermanagh. In Bundoran it is alleged that several dogs have been

poisoned in the past months. Many walking trails by the coast are

popular with Fermanagh residents, particularly at the weekend.

It is claimed that five dogs have died as a result of poisoning in

Bundoran the symptoms are believed to include heavy panting and hours

later renal failure and leading to death.

It is alleged that a number of the dogs had been walked on Tullan

Strand and the carpark at the beach.

Highlighting concerns in the area a social media post by Animals In

Donegal AID Sanctuary encouraged people to share information regarding

poisoning with the Garda. A spokesman said, “Please be extra vigilant

with your animals and also warn everybody else and keep an eye out on

anybody been suspicious any sightings.”

“Could everyone keep a good lookout for everyone’s animals. Bundoran

has been known to have quite a few dogs that wander.

“The number of young healthy dogs that have died in the past three

months now sadly is five that we know of. Because the death is so

quick there is also a possibility that that some didn’t make it to

vets.”

While five dogs have been reported dead there are fears that the death

toll could be higher with fears aired that cats may have also consumed

poison and not returned home. It remains unclear if the dogs consumed

poison such as slug pellets or weed killer accidentally or if animals

were targeted deliberately.