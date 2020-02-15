Dogs’ deaths at beach is linked to lethal poison

DOG walkers have been urged to exercise vigilance when out and about
with their dogs. In Fermanagh and Donegal dog owners have raised
concerns about alleged incidents where dogs were harmed while out
walking in public places.
In Enniskillen members of the public have urged dog owners to be wary
of discarded waste including broken glass. Highlighted locally was
Devenish Partnership Nature Reserve, a popular area for dog walkers.
It has been alleged that waste there resulted in dogs sustaining
injuries such as cuts and nasty gashes to their legs and paws.
Concerns for the safety of our four legged friends extends further
than Fermanagh. In Bundoran it is alleged that several dogs have been
poisoned in the past months. Many walking trails by the coast are
popular with Fermanagh residents, particularly at the weekend.
It is claimed that five dogs have died as a result of poisoning in
Bundoran the symptoms are believed to include heavy panting and hours
later renal failure and leading to death.
It is alleged that a number of the dogs had been walked on Tullan
Strand and the carpark at the beach.
Highlighting concerns in the area a social media post by Animals In
Donegal AID Sanctuary encouraged people to share information regarding
poisoning with the Garda. A spokesman said, “Please be extra vigilant
with your animals and also warn everybody else and keep an eye out on
anybody been suspicious any sightings.”
“Could everyone keep a good lookout for everyone’s animals. Bundoran
has been known to have quite a few dogs that wander.
“The number of young healthy dogs that have died in the past three
months now sadly is five that we know of. Because the death is so
quick there is also a possibility that that some didn’t make it to
vets.”
While five dogs have been reported dead there are fears that the death
toll could be higher with fears aired that cats may have also consumed
poison and not returned home. It remains unclear if the dogs consumed
poison such as slug pellets or weed killer accidentally or if animals
were targeted deliberately.
