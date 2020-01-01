Quinn to upgrade its entire fleet by the end of 2020

INVESTMENT continues at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) as the company took delivery of 10 new trucks and a range of heavy mobile plant machinery just before the year end.

Six of the new trucks are bound for Quinn Cement. Two eight wheel rigid tippers will be used across Quinn Quarries and Tarmac divisions.

The new machinery is part the latest phase of the company’s ongoing ‘Fleet and Mobile Plant Replenishment Programme’ and follows the arrival of four excavators and three loading shovels in late 2018.

QIH employs in the region of 850 staff in the south Fermanagh and west Cavan area. The company has purchased over 70 artics and 41 rigid trucks in the last four years. It has confirmed that the replenishment programme will continue until the end of 2020 when all of the older trucks in the fleet will be replaced with upgraded new trucks.

A spokesman for QIH confirmed, “The programme will continue until the end of next year when all of the older trucks in the fleet will be replaced with upgraded new trucks, therefore reducing environmental impact, providing greater efficiencies and ensuring ever-increasing demands are met.”

Among the new machines are three new excavators and two new loading shovels. The new machines will be used by QIH at the quarry sites. The loading shovels for management of stock piles and for loading sandstone into crushers, mills or trucks.

As well as these recent additions, the fleet will also be bolstered with the arrival of four new tipping trailers to replace some of the older trailers.