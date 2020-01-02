GARDAI launch new search for missing Tony Lynch   

Gardai began a search of Gortnawinny Lake and Drum Lough (Monaghan) today for missing person Tony Lynch. The father of four who disappeared eighteen years ago, was last seen at the Hibernia Hotel, Clones at 6pm on January 6 2002 and earlier on Fermanagh Street, Clones at 2pm. Sgt Niall Leech told the Herald that the new search was prompted by new advancements and resources in drone and sonar technology. He said, “With it being the 18th anniversary of the disappearance of Tony Lynch in 2002, Gardai at Clones are now undertaking a search of all lakes in the area using Drone and Sonar Technology provided by the Civil Defence.

“In total sixteen lakes have been identified as search locations and it is our intention to search these bodies of water over the year 2020.”

They have appealed to anyone with further information to contact them.