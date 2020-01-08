GAA clubs are gearing up for the big switch-on!

GAA clubs across the county are taking part in an ‘Ireland Lights Up’ initiative. The aim is to bring communities together to enjoy walking in safety under the bright lights of local GAA clubs.

The Lights Up initiative encourages locals to get out and exercise during the darker nights. Participating clubs will switch their floodlights on every Thursday evening for approximately a six week period.

Several Fermanagh clubs are participating this year. Clubs registered as taking part include Kinawley Brian Borus who will officially open the walking track this Thursday evening at 7pm. St Patricks GFC Donagh will also turn on their floodlights from 7-9pm on Thursdays. A number of other clubs in the county have shared details of their participation.

Ederney St Josephs will turn on their floodlights and invite members of the local to come along and join in a walk along the club path.

Teemore Shamrocks are on board with ‘operation transformation’. The club will be open and lit up from 7-8pm every Thursday for eight weeks commencing tomorrow, 9 January.

Also kick-starting the get fitter initiative tomorrow evening are Roslea Shamrocks. Joining the initiative for the first time this year the club hopes that by turning on the floodlights locals will have a safe environment to enjoy walking during the winter months.

Patricia Flanagan, health and well-being officer for the club explained that this initiative is not just for club members but for everyone in the wider community.

“Everyone can set their own goals, whether you want to do one lap, two laps or build up to doing more, that’s the route we’re taking. This is a social thing as well and it’s about getting families out and getting people chatting and walking. This is good for mental health as well as physical health.

“It’s easier when you’re involved as part of a group to go out, sometimes when you’re doing it yourself the motivation isn’t there. We hope to run this every Thursday at 7pm, it’s an informal community met up.”

A walkway has recently been completed at the club, which proves a bit more challenging than walking around the pitch. In Roslea there’s a fitness challenge for all abilities to take on.