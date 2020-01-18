Drive on for cashless parking at the press of a button

Changes to cashless parking in Enniskillen have taken place this week. From Monday this week off-street car parks operated by the Council are provided by JustPark.

The change will see a different administrator provide the service and the transaction fee absorbed so drivers only pay the normal parking tariff. The parking option offers drivers an alternate way to pay other than using coins at the pay and display machines.

The change was rolled out at the beginning of January in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry. One week later the scheme was rolled out to Fermanagh.

Council Chairwoman Siobhan Currie said the Council is committed to promoting cashless parking.

“It offers convenience and peace of mind as it doesn’t run out like a conventional ticket enabling users to shop at their leisure. By absorbing the 8p transaction fee, the Council is encouraging shoppers to the towns by ensuring that users pay only for the normal parking tariff. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is the only Council which currently absorbs the transaction fee.”

When using JustPark drivers are not required to display a ticket as traffic attendants can check if parking has been paid using cashless parking.

To use JustPark drivers need to register their vehicle and method of payment at justpark.com or by downloading the JustPark app. Once registered, drivers can pay for and manage their parking using their mobile phone. Drivers have been reminded that if they don’t stop their parking session, parking charges will apply up to the maximum parking period.

Parking meters installed in Council-operated pay and display car parks will continue to accept coins.