Dogs are seized by police in badger baiting crackdown

THERE ARE fears that the barbaric practice of badger baiting is on the increase in the Fermanagh area with a number of dogs believed to be used for killing badgers recently seized by police.

Local Police have recently shared details of an investigation into badger baiting and confirmed one arrest had been made, 11 dogs seized and a dug out badger sett found.

“As well as being particularly cruel to both the badgers and the dogs, baiting often involves organised crime gangs profiting from it.

“If you are aware of the disgusting practice of badger baiting going on near you or of those involved let us know.”

The Police post to social media was shared over 500 times. Hundreds of members of the public also commented. In general the public conveyed thanks to the Police for a ‘job well done’.

Since then there has been shock that this centuries old practice of putting dogs into badgers’ setts to flush them into the open is still happening in the rural countryside. The practice was outlawed in 1835 under the Cruelty to Animals Act.

Commenting councillor Victor Warrington said, “To use dogs for this is very sad. I’ve always had animals at home and a dog in the house, this is very difficult to see. I would say there are people in the community that would not believe that this has happened in this day and age. Unfortunately some people seem to get a thrill out of something that the majority of people would roll their eyes at.”

A baiting session typically ends in the death of the badger with the dogs potentially injured and in some cases, quite seriously. The activity gained popularity in England in the 18th century it often involves sending dogs down badger setts to locate the badger. In some incidents badgers are then dug out and dogs are encouraged to fight the badger, usually resulting in of the badger being brutally killed.

This week the Herald contacted the PSNI for an update one man has been released on bail pending further enquiries. The dogs received veterinary treatment and all 11 are understood to be ok.