Tributes to clergyman who died, aged 100

WARM tributes have been paid to one of Fermanagh’s oldest residents, Canon Aubrey Northridge, who has died at the age of 100.

Late of Goblusk, Killadeas, the retired Church of Ireland minister passed away peacefully on New Year’s Eve at Tilery Nursing Home in Florencecourt.

His death came just over six months after family and friends had joined him for a party to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The late Canon Northridge was born in Dublin on 22nd June 1916. He was educated at St Stephen’s Green School and Trinity College Dublin, and married his wife, Moyra, in June 1943. Mrs Northridge died in July 1996.

Canon Northridge (who was himself the son of a clergyman) spent 75 years in Holy Orders and retired from ministry in 1981, after serving for 30 years as Rector of Castlederg in the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe.

He had begun his life in ordained ministry as a curate in Christ Church in Derry in 1941 and later served as curate and then rector in Convoy in Donegal.

Speaking to the Herald, Bishop John McDowell described the late cleric as “a clergyman to his fingertips”.

“He will be remembered by his clerical colleagues as a man of immense good humour and common sense and by his parishioners as a

forthright friend and shepherd.

“It was a pleasure to get to know him and to benefit from his wisdom. With many others who knew him much better that I did, I will cherish his memory,” Bishop McDowell said.

Canon Northridge is survived by his children Robert, John, Jean (Persson), Barbara (Fennell) and David, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His removal takes place this evening (Thursday) to Priory Church, Killadeas arriving at 7pm. Funeral service in the Priory Church, Killadeas on Friday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.