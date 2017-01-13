THEFT: Fears that stolen sheep have been killed

A FARMER has suffered a significant loss as 23 sheep has been stolen from the railway road of the Letterbreen area, on December 14th.

Rebecca Brunt is chairman of Fermanagh Young Farmers, and her father’s sheep has been missing for almost three weeks.

“We had taken land in Letterbreen opposite my grandparents house, and they seen the sheep around 9am, and by 2pm, the 23 sheep had been stolen. Nothing has been seen or heard since the middle of December,” said Rebecca.

“My father is quite well known within the sheep industry, and he has men all over the country looking for them at marts, but so far we have had no luck. We farm beef and sheep, and last year my dad had an accident and broke his back, and I lambed 200 sheep by myself.

The sheep are in lamb, and the fact that 23 sheep are missing, it is a lot more than we can afford to lose. My father has worked hard his whole life to get what he has and to have the sheep stolen is very disheartening.

Our biggest fear is that because they are so well marked, we would be worried that the sheep will be lambed and slaughtered. At this stage, it is the welfare of the sheep that we are really worried about,” said Rebecca Brunt.

The PSNI have been informed of the theft, and if anyone has seen or knows anything, please contact detectives at Enniskillen Police Station on 101. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.