‘One bad decision changed my life forever’

ALTHOUGH the number of road fatalities this year has decreased the

public are being warned that Christmas is a time of

year which can see a spike in terms of serious road accidents.

One person who knows the importance of road safety is Lizzie Keys. The

Trillick woman was involved in an accident 18 years ago, suffered

damage to her spine and was left paralysed at the age of 19.

Lizzie has been working with the PSNI Road Safety Roadshow for the

past eight years, and bravely tells her story to packed school halls

in the hope of saving young peoples lives, and making the roads a

safer place.

“It is a very rewarding but it is hard to know what impact we are

having with the audience but I always hope that if I save one life

from every show is saved, it is an achievement. I always tell people

that maybe if I knew more about what the long term consequences would

be, I would not have ended up in this position.”

Lizzie’s tragic but extremely inspirational story is hard-hitting, but

is an important story for all drivers to hear in order to understand

how dangerous the road can be.

“My opinion is is that something bad has happened me, but hopefully by

doing the show, I can turn it into something good.

“I have lived for 18 years with the consequences of a bad decision but

by providing education to young people, I may stop them from doing the

same thing.

“If I can make them stop getting into a car with an irresponsible

driver, then I am making a difference,” added Lizzie.

Statistics have shown that young people aged 17 to 25 are at a much

higher risk of crashing, due to speed, loss of attention or drink

driving. There is growing concern at the number of accident resulting

from thoughtless use of mobile phones while driving.

Lizzie had this to say to those who might be tempted to ‘take a

chance’.

“Just one second of distraction can change your life forever. It can

be devastating to the drivers life, the passengers life and the

families.

“The devastation of a road death never goes away, and the seat at the

Christmas dinner table is always empty.”