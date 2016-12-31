‘One bad decision changed my life forever’

ALTHOUGH the number of road fatalities this year has decreased the
public are being warned that Christmas is a time of
year which can see a spike in terms of serious road accidents.
One person who knows the importance of road safety is Lizzie Keys. The
Trillick woman was involved in an accident 18 years ago, suffered
damage to her spine and was left paralysed at the age of 19.
Lizzie has been working with the PSNI Road Safety Roadshow for the
past eight years, and bravely tells her story to packed school halls
in the hope of saving young peoples lives, and making the roads a
safer place.
“It is a very rewarding but it is hard to know what impact we are
having with the audience but I always hope that if I save one life
from every show is saved, it is an achievement. I always tell people
that maybe if I knew more about what the long term consequences would
be, I would not have ended up in this position.”
Lizzie’s tragic but extremely inspirational story is hard-hitting, but
is an important story for all drivers to hear in order to understand
how dangerous the road can be.
“My opinion is is that something bad has happened me, but hopefully by
doing the show, I can turn it into something good.
“I have lived for 18 years with the consequences of a bad decision but
by providing education to young people, I may stop them from doing the
same thing.
“If I can make them stop getting into a car with an irresponsible
driver, then I am making a difference,” added Lizzie.
Statistics have shown that young people aged 17 to 25 are at a much
higher risk of crashing, due to speed, loss of attention or drink
driving. There is growing concern at the number of accident resulting
from thoughtless use of mobile phones while driving.
Lizzie had this to say to those who might be tempted to ‘take a
chance’.
“Just one second of distraction can change your life forever. It can
be devastating to the drivers life, the passengers life and the
families.
“The devastation of a road death never goes away, and the seat at the
Christmas dinner table is always empty.”
‘One bad decision changed my life forever’
