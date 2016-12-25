+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lisnaskea women behind 12-shop stealing spree

Posted: 10:00 am December 25, 2016
Two women have appeared in court charged with thefts from 12 retail outlets in Enniskillen and Omagh.
Elizabeth Joyce (38) and Mary Ellen McDonagh (25), both of Trasna Way in Lisnaskea face a total of 26 charges of theft from shops in Enniskillen and Omagh on April 24th, July 21st and October 2nd.

The pair targeted Clinton Cards, Harry Corry, Marks and Spencer, Monsoon, Next and Poundland at Erneside Shopping Centre as well as Currys, DV8, LIDL and Pets at Home in Enniskillen and Poundstretcher and B&M Bargains in Omagh. Joyce faces 15 theft charges and handling stolen goods while McDonagh is charged with 11 thefts. The items, estimated to be worth around £1300, included clothing, groceries and beauty products, curtains and accessories, pet items, a saucepan and an iron, Yankee candles and confectionery.
At Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said a full file on all the charges the defendants face was due on January 24th.
Defence solicitor Barry Lynam applied for bail on behalf of both women, adding that one of them was expecting a baby in January. Both women were released on bail of £500 and ordered to reside at their addresses and not to enter Enniskillen or certian stores in Omagh except on court business, medical appointments or to see their solicitor.

