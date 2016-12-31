+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Learner driver was uninsured

Posted: 5:12 pm December 31, 2016
FH PIC 2 - courtroom 2

A 19-year-old learner driver has been fined £275 after he “foolishly” took his father’s car to a football match.
Michael Goodwin of Kesh Road, Moneykee, Irvinestown was charged with driving unaccompanied, having no-plates displayed and driving without insurance.
Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were conducting a checkpoint on 19th November at Kesh Road, Irvinestown when they detected Goodwin. He was driving a Mitsubishi L200 without the supervision of a qualified driver and when questioned he made full admissions to police of having no insurance.
Defence solicitor Brendan Corrigan said his client, an apprentice electrician, at the time of detection had “very foolishly” taken his father’s car to go to a football match in Irvinestown.
“He was stopped at a normal checkpoint and there was nothing unusual in his driving,” Mr Corrigan added.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said in view of Goodwin’s early plea and clear record, he would not impose a disqualification.
“Every young person deserves a chance but you will be disqualified if  you appear in court again. I hope you have learned your lesson and won’t be back, he added.
Goodwin was fined £50 for driving unaccompanied, £25 for not displaying L-plates and £200 for having no insurance. He also had six penalty points endorsed on his licence.

