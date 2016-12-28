Fermanagh drivers just can’t stop using their phones

ALMOST 300 drivers are being caught on mobile phones behind the wheel every year in Fermanagh and Tyrone.

Of the 2,872 drivers successfully prosecuted in the North for using a mobile phone in the past three years, it has emerged that 896 of these were in Fermanagh and Tyrone. This compares to just 201 drivers in Antrim, which has the lowest amount of offences in the North.

Despite so many drivers being caught here every year, there are concerns that many more are evading punishment. Drivers are currently handed three penalty points and a £60 fine for using a phone while driving.

Shocking figures

The figures were revealed to Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton in response to a written Assembly question. Mrs Barton told the Herald that she was shocked by the figures.

“We have seen numerous campaigns aimed at tackling the issue of mobile phones being used at the wheel. The fact that over 30% of these convictions have taken place in Fermanagh and Tyrone indicates that there are a large proportion of people still intent on ignoring this message because they believe ‘it won’t happen to them’. In fact these statistics also indicate that those using such a device have a higher risk of being caught.

“More needs to be done to educate every section of our community on the dangers of using your mobile phone while driving. It is one of the biggest distractions as a driver and I would hope people begin to consider the consequences of using these devices at the wheel. Unfortunately using a mobile phone without a hands free device has been proven to lead to fatalities when driving,” she added.

New proposals

The British government has proposed doubling the punishment to £200 and six points. Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard has asked officials to review the North’s legislation.

He said: “Public attitudes need to change. I want to make the use of a mobile phone while driving as socially unacceptable as not wearing a seatbelt and as shameful as drink driving. I believe that driver education, together with an effective legislative deterrent, represents the best approach to tackling this problem.”

The PSNI have warned that inattention while in control of any vehicle can lead to a collision causing serious injury or death.