Sinead’s hit single returns to the radio

IRVINESTOWN singer Sinéad Quinn has described it as ‘so surreal’ to reflect on her success after her hit single, released more than two decades ago, returned to radio stations this week.

In 2003, the Fermanagh talent shot to fame when her debut single, ‘I Can’t Break Down’, reached number two on the UK charts.

The achievement came just weeks after she finished runner-up in the popular BBC series Fame Academy, presented by Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley.

In the show’s finale, she received an impressive 2.5 million of the 6.5 million votes cast.

Sinéad’s single recently featured on BBC Sounds as part of the Pick of the Pops segment, which revisited some of the biggest tracks of 2003.

“It’s so surreal — if you’d told me at school that I’d be in the top 10 alongside the likes of Oasis, I’d have lost my mind,” Sinéad wrote on Instagram.

She went on to build a successful music career, crediting much of her breakthrough to ‘I Can’t Break Down’, which featured on her album ‘Ready to Run.’

“What an amazing time — being 22 years old, from a wee town in Ireland, and having a song in the charts. I got to sing on Top of the Pops. Childhood dreams made,” she recalled.

Now living in England, Sinéad recently helped the group ‘Electrical Umbrella’ perform on last year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The charity supports people living with physical and learning disabilities, giving them the opportunity to embrace their creative talents while connecting with others through music.

After receiving the ‘Golden Buzzer’ from music mogul Simon Cowell, ‘Electrical Umbrella’ narrowly missed out on a place in the BGT final.

Reflecting on her journey, the Fermanagh singer described her music career as a ‘rollercoaster ride’ and said she remains excited about the future.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride since then — feeling proud, embarrassed, happy, sad, let down and lucky,” she said.

“I’ve experienced so many emotions, going through the reality TV world and back into the real world of trying to earn a living as a musician.

“I’m so grateful that long before those 10 weeks on a massive BBC One show, I was a gigging musician — and I still am.

“Whether it’s the music work I do with learning-disabled adults, gigs on big stages to thousands like at CarFest, a corporate event or just down the pub — I’m delighted and proud to be a working musician.”