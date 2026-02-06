Fermanagh Country star Patrick releases new single

DONAGH singer Patrick Treacy has taken another major step in his impressive music career by releasing a new single.

The ‘Glór Tíre’ winner confirmed that his much-anticipated new release ‘Me And My Old Banjo’ has been launched, with the song going down a treat with Patrick’s ever-growing fan base and following.

“I’m delighted to say my new single ‘Me And My Old Banjo’ is out now,” Patrick told his fans.

“Big thanks to Jonathan Owens as always. One of the best in the game and of course to Sharpe Music for releasing it. A massive thanks to Gerard Dornan for writing this song.”

Patrick has recently been partnering up with some of Ireland’s top Country music stars, including Michael English, with the duo working together at a number of top venue.

‘Me And My Old Banjo’ is the latest release for Patrick, with the talent having previously launched ‘Charlie’s Bar’, ‘The Long Way Home’, ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’ and ‘The Hard Times Lovin’ Can Bring’.

The Fermanagh singer also took a major step in his career before Christmas, by collaborating with Lauren McCrory from Tyrone on ‘The Fairytale of New York’.

Since ‘Glór Tíre’, Patrick has been in big demand and he’s committed to growing his fan base at gigs across the country.

“It’s about getting known, being heard and being seen,” the Fermanagh singer told the ‘Herald.

“There’s no big ransom of money or aim. You have to get out there and get your name out.

“You have to be willing to travel. I took a gig on in Killarney there and I don’t know how that’s going to work having to go to work too, but you just have to get on and go.”