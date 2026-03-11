Fermanagh band to headline at Cheltenham Festival

THE Tumbling Paddies are set to take the next big step in their careers when they headline a major performance at the Cheltenham Festival tomorrow.

A huge crowd is expected to turn out to The Guinness Village at the racecourse in Cheltenham in Gloucestershire to see the Fermanagh band, as they continue to make their mark on the UK stage.

Thousands are expected to attend the Cheltenham Festival over the next few days, with the Gold Cup race scheduled to take place on Friday.

The Tumbling Paddies are continuing to make major strides on the music scene, regularly leading big gigs and shows right across Ireland and in the UK, as well as some TV appearances.

UK plans

Pettigo man Andy Cox is The Tumbling Paddies’ manager. He told the ‘Herald that the plan is for the Fermanagh band to branch into the UK and raise their profile in England.

“We’re flat out busy and we’re trying to conquer England, Scotland and Wales now,” Andy explained.

“We’re doing very well in Ireland so we’re trying to grow ourselves further. It’s a big step up, but one I felt that we had to take. We have to expand now.

“So far in the UK, it has been absolutely fabulous. We haven’t had a bad night yet.

“We’re selling out areas where it wouldn’t be just Irish people, but people from England and Scotland at the gigs.”

Upcoming gigs

The Tumbling Paddies have an action-packed few days ahead while they’re in England, which includes a big gig at Tramshed in Cardiff on Saturday, March 14.

The Fermanagh band will then take centre stage at the much-anticipayed St Patrick’s Day festival at Luna Springs in Digbeth in Birmingham on Sunday, March 15.