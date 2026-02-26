High demand as Donegal band sells out Fermanagh venue

WITHIN hours of going on sale, tickets for Donegal band Onóir’s upcoming show at the Ardhowen Theatre have been sold out.

A large crowd will once again turn out to the Enniskillen venue for the much-anticipated return of Onóir to the county on Thursday, May 28.

The Donegal band have burst onto the music scene, with the release of ‘The Auld Triangle’ prompting them to newfound fame, where they’ve gone on to sell out some of the biggest venues across the island.

“Onóir are selling out venues in record time as their impassioned audiences are taken on a musical odyssey,” an Ardhowen Theatre spokesperson said.

“From their new take on traditional Irish ballads all the way through to up-tempo modern Irish classics. From tears to laughter, enjoy the onstage chemistry, excitement, and banter in a show not to be missed.

“These talented musicians with distinctive vocal styles are setting new standards with incredible musical arrangements and harmonies that mark them out as unique.”

Onóir have already made their mark in Fermanagh, including performing to a large crowd at St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen before Christmas.

They also put their own unique twist on ‘Only Our Rivers Run Free’, which was written by the late Michael MacConnell from Arney, who passed away last year.

Mr MacConnell penned the renowned song when he was 17 years old and growing up in a rural Fermanagh, which found itself in the grip of a Civil Rights movement in the late 1960s.

Over the past 60 years, ‘Only Our Rivers Run Free’ has been recorded more than 400 times, including by the likes of Irish folk legend Christy Moore.