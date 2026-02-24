Fermanagh star Nathan seeking return to States

COUNTRY music star Nathan Carter is set to return to the States later this year, as he aims to reinvent his career through the release of some new tracks.

The Liverpudlian, who has set up home in Fermanagh, confirmed that he’ll be kicking off his tour in the States with what’s expected to be a sold-out performance in Philadelphia on Friday, October 30.

Nathan will headline at the Carnegie Hall on Saturday, October 31, before leading gigs at Chicago and Newfoundland.

It comes as the 35-year-old confirmed he’s in the process of working on new music, with the Fermanagh man eyeing up securing a spot to ‘tour the festival circuit’.

“I’m in the middle of getting a new record deal with a major label, which I’m very excited about,” Nathan explained.

“I was signed with Decca Records for a few years about 10 years back and then I went independent. The help of a big label will help me get my new music out there easier.

“I’m looking at signing with some new promoters in Europe and my aim is to tour the festival circuit. I’ve just secured a gig in Carnegie Hall in New York.”

While Nathan’s looking forward to heading Stateside, the Country music star is also committed to his UK and Irish tour, with a number of big gigs and shows coming up.

He will take centre stage at the London Palladium on Friday, March 6, while Nathan will also perform at the Alvaston Hall in Crewe on March 7 and at The Stables in MIlton Keynes on March 8.