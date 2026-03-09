+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeEntertainmentDonegal band’s Enniskillen gig sells out within hours
The band have sold out their upcoming concert in Enniskillen.

Donegal band’s Enniskillen gig sells out within hours

Posted: 9:00 am March 9, 2026
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

WITHIN hours of going on sale, tickets for Donegal band Onóir’s upcoming show at the Ardhowen Theatre have been sold out.

A large crowd will once again turn out to the Enniskillen venue for the much-anticipated return of Onóir to the county on Thursday, May 28.

The Donegal band have burst onto the music scene, with the release of ‘The Auld Triangle’ prompting them to newfound fame, where they’ve gone on to sell out some of the biggest venues across the island.

“Onóir are selling out venues in record time as their impassioned audiences are taken on a musical odyssey,” an Ardhowen Theatre spokesperson said.

“From their new take on traditional Irish ballads all the way through to up-tempo modern Irish classics. From tears to laughter, enjoy the onstage chemistry, excitement, and banter in a show not to be missed.

“These talented musicians with distinctive vocal styles are setting new standards with incredible musical arrangements and harmonies that mark them out as unique.”

Onóir have already made their mark in Fermanagh, including performing to a large crowd at St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen before Christmas.

They also put their own unique twist on ‘Only Our Rivers Run Free’, which was written by the late Michael MacConnell from Arney, who passed away last year.

Mr MacConnell penned the renowned song when he was 17 years old and growing up in a rural Fermanagh, which found itself in the grip of a Civil Rights movement in the late 1960s.

Over the past 60 years, ‘Only Our Rivers Run Free’ has been recorded more than 400 times, including by the likes of Irish folk legend Christy Moore.

onoir to use

Donegal band Onóir is set to sell out the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

Related posts:

Boho man Gary ready for another album launch Homecoming for celebrated Fermanagh musicians Free health and wellbeing event planned for Enniskillen
Posted: 9:00 am March 9, 2026
Top
Advertisement