Boho man Gary ready for another album launch

IRISH traditional music enthusiasts are expected to turn out to the Farnham Arms Hotel on Friday when Boho accordion player Gary Curley will launch his new album.

Gary, who’s firmly established as one of the county’s top trad stars, will perform some tracks from his latest release, ‘Chunky Business’, which he recorded alongside banjo specialist Stephen McKee.

The event is being promoted as part of the ‘The Next Generation’ festival in Cavan, which is celebrating some young traditional musicians.

Fermanagh musician Gary has already fostered strong relationships in the border area, being one of the tutors at the Music Generation Cavan / Monaghan group, in a bid to help Irish traditional music grow.

A large crowd is expected to turn out in Cavan on Friday (February 27), with over 200 people attending the launch of Gary’s album in his home village of Boho.

Gary said that the ‘Chunky Business’ album, which he recorded alongside Stephen McKee from Draperstown in Derry, was a way of honouring “years of friendship and collaboration”.

“’Chunky Business’ is a playful nod to our signature ‘chunky’ style — a phrase that’s come to define the strong, grounded rhythm and driving beat at the heart of our music,” the Fermanagh talent said.

“The album celebrates years of friendship and collaboration, drawing on the rich Ulster tradition while embracing other musical influences from across Ireland.”

While Gary’s album launch is the headline part of ‘The Next Generation’ festival, a number of other youth sessions will be taking place across Cavan.

Martin Donohoe, a well-known accordion player, is one of the organisers of the trad festival. He previously told the ‘Herald he wants to play his part in promotion Irish traditional music.

“The modern world thanks to the Internet, mobile phones allows for the easier transmission of the music song and dance and there are many teachers through the border areas now,” explained Martin.

“The two most important things are Talent and Luck, and you need both to be a success in Irish music. There are many opportunities through the college courses on offer now both for performers and teaching.”