Sligo singer Patrick stars at the Ardhowen Theatre

A LARGE crowd turned out to Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen last night (Thursday) as Sligo singer Patrick Feeney excelled on stage.

A dominant force on the Country stage for over two decades, Patrick brought his new ‘Voice of Hope’ tour to the Enniskillen venue, to the delight of his many fans and followers in Fermanagh.

“Known for his heartfelt performances and powerful voice, Patrick Feeney will bring his unique blend of inspirational and uplifting music to audiences across Ireland and beyond,” a spokesperson said.

“Patrick Feeney is an acclaimed Irish tenor whose heartfelt delivery and powerful voice have made him a fixture in Ireland’s country and gospel music scene.

“With a career launched in his teens and continued success across live performances, recordings, and television, he’s truly a performer ‘born to sing’.”

The music performed on Patrick’s new tour was different to his usual Country genre, with the Fermanagh venue saying the recent gig showcased his “remarkable vocal talent and emotional delivery”.

“Patrick is widely recognised for his remarkable vocal talent and emotional delivery,” an Ardhowen Theatre spokesperson said.

“Over the years, he has built a loyal following through his recordings, television appearances, and sell-out live performances.

“His music continues to inspire and uplift audiences, establishing him as one of Ireland’s most beloved performers.

“The Voice of Hope Concert Tour promises an unforgettable evening of music, featuring a repertoire that spans timeless classics, inspirational ballads, and fan favourites, delivered with Feeney’s trademark warmth and sincerity.”