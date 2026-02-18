Uncertainty around planned work at Enniskillen library

ENNISKILLEN Library is in line for a major redevelopment backed by significant government investment – but key details around construction timelines, temporary closure plans and staffing arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

The town centre facility has secured £756,000 in funding for its transformation, with a business case for a new library approved by the Department for Communities in 2020.

Following that approval, a design team was appointed, detailed proposals were drawn up and planning permission was granted in June 2021.

Initial plans involved demolishing the existing building on Halls Lane and replacing it with a new £470,000 facility, with completion originally anticipated by December 2023. However, a confirmed construction start date has not yet been announced.

Addressing the delays and potential impact on services and staff, a spokesperson for Libraries NI said, “The planned new library facility in Enniskillen represents a significant investment and commitment by the Department for Communities and Libraries NI.

“At this stage, there is no confirmed date for the temporary closure of the existing library to facilitate redevelopment of a new library on the site.

“As with any major capital project, there are several steps to complete before timelines can be finalised, and we will provide clear public updates once key milestones are confirmed.

“We recognise how highly valued Enniskillen Library is by the local community and planning is underway to ensure that an alternative library service will be available during any closure period.

“Libraries NI staff currently based at Enniskillen Library will continue to be employed, and we will work closely with our staff to plan suitable arrangements during any closure period.”