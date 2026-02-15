McCaughey completes the Cross-Country Grand Slam

ATHLETICS

CONAN McCaughey continues to make his mark on the athletics front by winning the Grand Slam of Provincial Cross-Country titles at Lurgan Park.

The Lisnaskea man had a resounding victory as he was over a minute clear of second, completing a clean sweep for North Belfast which meant that they also took the team title on the lowest points total.

McCaughey completed the Grand Slam of Provincial Cross Country titles in style with the Masters title, having won the Novice title in 2013, the Intermediate title in 2017 and the Senior in 2022.

Trim 10

Irene Clements is back showing her potential as one of the top athletes in the country in her age group with an excellent win in a time of 1.10.10. Her Clones clubmate Colm Caughey also had a good day at the office finishing just off his pb for the distance set over six years ago crossing the line in a time of 1.02.05.

Malcolm Cup

St Michael’s College continued their preparations for the Ulster Schools Finals this month as they travelled in good numbers to compete in the annual Malcolm Cup held at Ormeau Park in Belfast.

In the Under-13 Boys, Callum McGrath, who returned from injury, had a great battle throughout with Euan Kelly of Lagan Valley, with McGrath getting up to take the win with three seconds to spare.

Eventual winner Oisin Gunn was involved in another ding dong battle with North Down’s Carter Rolston which just resulted in a win for the Enniskillen student. St Michael’s dominated the Under-17 race where Jack Donnelly just pipped Finn Elliott after a great battle over the final quarter mile. Piaras Toner completed the podium with a third-place finish

Leinster Indoors

OMG’s Tina Gallagher also continued her Indoor season as she travelled to the TUS Arena in Athlone to Guest in the Leinster Masters Championships.

In the 60m, Tina recorded a time of 9.25 to record a comfortable win, before she claimed two silver medals in the Long Jump and 60m Hurdles.