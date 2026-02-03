Enniskillen Castle to light up for important issues

Enniskillen Castle will be lit up different colours this month to highlight a number of issues.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will illuminate the centre and the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh throughout February to mark a series of important awareness days.

The buildings will be illuminated from 6pm to midnight.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 4, the buildings will be lit up teal to mark World Cancer Day.

The following day they have a purple look in recognition of Oesophageal and Gastric Cancer Awareness Month.

Then on Saturday, February 14, the two council buildings will turn red for National Heart Month.

Finally on Saturday, February 28, the buildings will be lit up pink for Rare Disease Day.