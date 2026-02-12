+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportClogher Valley remain in push for promotion
Clogher Valley romped to a big win over Enniscorthy at the Cran on Saturday.

Clogher Valley remain in push for promotion

Posted: 9:00 pm February 12, 2026

RUGBY

All-Ireland League Division 2B

Clogher Valley31Enniscorthy0

Advertisement

CLOGHER Valley maintained their push for promotion in the All-Ireland League following a comprehensive 31-point victory over Enniscorthy at the Cran on Saturday.

After eight minutes, Phillip Wilson fielded a kick in his own ‘22. He then made a break and passed to Michael Bothwell who set Taine Haire clear, before he was stopped inches from the Enniscorthy line.

The first half was a war of attrition between the two sides with no side dominant.

The scrums were also solid from both sides and the lineouts were going with the throw.

It was 35 minutes into the first half before the Valley began to show their dominance.

Clogher turned down a kickable penalty, opted for a scrum and after several phases of play the Enniscorthy defence opened up on 40 minutes, with Eugene McKenna scoring a try and Maxwell converting.

After the break, Clogher continued their dominance in the scrum, with all the play in the Enniscorthy ‘22.

Advertisement

On 45 minutes, Enniscorthy cleared their line, fielded by Wilson who made a great break downfield with great support from Matthew Bothwell to score a try, which was converted by Maxwell.

Valley play continued in the opposition ‘22 and they turned down another kickable penalty. Callum Smyton then scored a try, converted by Maxwell, to extend their advantage. Clogher continued to dominate with Kyle Cobane and Maxwell tagging on further tries to wrap up a deserved victory.

Related posts:

Hutchins bags brace for Ballinamallard in Junior Cup Enniskillen Galaxy ease to big eight-goal victory Louth finish strong to win league game in Enniskillen
Posted: 9:00 pm February 12, 2026
Top
Advertisement