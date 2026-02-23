Beacom helps Enniskillen Town to win at Killen Rangers

F&W DIVISION 1

Killen Rangers 1

Enniskillen Town 2

BY TOMMY NETHERY

THE last time Enniskillen Town United visited Killen they missed out on the league title, but on this occasion there was no slip ups as a Cathal Beacom double secured victory for Ryan Hanna’s men.

Beacom scored in each half after Darren Long had put the home side into an early lead and that keeps Town firmly in the hunt for the Mercer League title.

Town’s eighth win of the season takes them level on 28 points with NFC Kesh, having played a game more. Augher Stars remain top on 34 points, albeit having played three games more than the Enniskillen men.

As for Killen, they remain in the lower reaches of the table and the north Tyrone side will be keen to pick up a couple of wins in the coming weeks to ensure they don’t get dragged into a relegation dogfight.

On Saturday, Town shaded the verdict in terms of territory and possession, although it was the hosts who drew first blood when Long headed home at the near post following a corner kick.

But the visitors responded with Hanna and Barry Goodwin testing home keeper Alan Buchanan before Goodwin squared, after a lovely threaded through ball from Conall Quinn, for Beacom to level with a low finish.

Lee Brennan threatened a second and Beacom then skewed wide for the visitors while Lee McCullagh and Morgan Patterson came close for the hosts.

The opposing sides continued to trade punches in the second half, but it was Town who conjured up the winner when Brendan Lilley’s diagonal pass was controlled expertly by Beacom before he curled a lovely finish into the bottom corner from 16 yards.

Killen did have a late opportunity to snatch a point but an effort by Tristan Roberts, much to the relief of Town boss Hanna, was cleared off the line by central defender Haydn Love.

“It could have finished two-all but we fully deserved it given the chances we had, the territorial advantage and the threat we caused over the course of the game,” said Hanna.

Meanwhile, opposite number Andy Crawford felt Beacom was the only difference.

“I was disappointed in the result but not the performance. We really put it up to Town.

“The difference on the day was Cathal Beacom’s left foot, unfortunately,” said Crawford.

Town now head to The Meadows, near Bangor, this Saturday for a fascinating Junior Cup quarter final. Their opponents Groomsport F.C. took the scalp of holders Ardmore on penalties in round four.