Stafford wants Ballinamallard to ‘be more clinical’

BALLINAMALLARD manager Mark Stafford said he was “disappointed for the players” after their defeat to Limavady United at Ferney Park on Saturday afternoon.

Despite dominating possession for long spells, the Mallards were unable to break down the Limavady defence, with a goal from Leon Boyd the difference in their Playr-Fit Championship meeting.

It has been a difficult few days for the Ballinamallard men who shipped a 3-0 defeat to Institute in the Irish Cup on Tuesday night.

Although his side didn’t get anything out of Friday night’s game at Ferney Park, Stafford was pleased with their attitude and commitment.

“We’re disappointed to get beat at home but Limavady are a very good side, they have vast experience in the team. We knew the job was going to be difficult but I thought the players were outstanding,” he said.

“We were very very unlucky not to get something out of the game, I thought we deserved a point.

“I wanted a reaction after the disappointment of Tuesday night and I thought we got it. I was disappointed for the players.”

With 24 matches played in the Playr-Fit Championship, Ballinamallard sit eighth in the table, with seven wins and seven draws.

Stafford is pleased with the performances of his players, with a number of his key starters only returning to action after lengthy lay offs due to injury.

“The division is very, very difficult with a lot of good teams and players around,” the Mallards manager said.

“It’s very, very competitive and our squad has been under pressure with Josh McIlwaine out over Christmas, Alex Holder, Jake Brown and Marc Walsh. The players that have came in have done really well.”

Ballinamallard head to Milltown on Saturday to face Warrenpoint Town. Stafford recognises that it’s going to be another difficult challenge for his side.

“We really need to be more clinical in the final third, we need to improve in that part of our game,” he added.

“Warrenpoint have beaten us this season already. We have been very good the last time we were down there this season. They beat us 4-0 at home and we are going to have to defend really well.”