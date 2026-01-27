NIE Networks issue update on Storm Chandra

NIE Networks continues to operate under the Amber weather warning which will be in place to 9pm tonight.

There are approximately 3800 customers currently off supply with a peak of 10,000 customers off supply at 9am. Local incident centres have been escalated in the impacted areas and we are currently responding to any faults on the network.

As we carry out repairs there is a chance that customers could experience temporary outages as the team isolate areas of the network to make them safe to restore.

We are carefully reviewing Met Office weather forecasts and there may be further outages this evening due to increasing wind speeds.

We would remind the public, if they do come across damaged electricity equipment, to prioritise safety, stay well clear of the hazard and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

If customers do experience a power cut please report through the normal channels online at Powercheck NI (powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk) or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.