The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the announcement on inheritance tax, describing it as a step in the right direction for farming families while stressing the outcome is still not ideal for everyone.

The change follows sustained lobbying by the UFU alongside other UK farming unions, supported by members, industry partners and stakeholders, and is expected to help significantly more farm businesses than under the original proposals.

The union said the announcement demonstrates the power of a united voice across the UK farming industry.

Speaking after the news, UFU president William Irvine said the organisation had campaigned tirelessly against the original inheritance tax proposals since the 2024 Autumn Budget.

“The UFU have lobbied tirelessly in opposition to the devastating inheritance tax proposals since they were announced in the 2024 Autumn Budget, and we are very relieved that those efforts were not in vain.

“We’ve led a unwavering campaign in collaboration with the UK farming unions, highlighting the devastating consequences the IHT changes would have on farming families, especially those here in Northern Ireland with our unique farming structure,” he said.

The UFU repeatedly warned that Northern Ireland would be disproportionately affected due to high land values, an older farming population and the prevalence of sole-owner, livestock-based farms.

“The government’s decision to go ahead with the IHT proposals was a shock to us all, but thankfully the sincerity and courage of our farm families who stood up and shared intimate fears for their farm has finally rung through,” Mr Irvine said.

“The strength and resilience of our farming community has brought this change and the UFU wish to thank each and every farmer who played their part. We stood as a united force, determined to make a difference, and showed the government that they need to support and protect local food production and farming.

“It shows what can be done when we work together.”