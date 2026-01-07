Fermanagh man made 368 calls to police officers

A FERMANAGH man who made 368 calls to police over a 14 month period has been convicted of persistent improper use of electronic communications.

David Kerr (43), of Grogey Road in Brookeborough, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) to contest the charges which date between 2023 and 2024.

During a lengthy court hearing, five police witnesses gave evidence.

The witnesses all stated Kerr had made numerous calls to the police, via the 999 or 101 numbers, which caused ‘anxiety’ to the serving officers, leaving many ‘always feeling on edge’.

The officers made statements to the police, where they said that the persistent calls ‘needed to be told’.

One witness claimed that up to 13 officers had been contacted by Kerr.

Kerr opted not to give evidence in court, instead submitting a detailed report during his interview by police, which the prosecution said ‘accurately represented the issues’.

The prosecution told the court that Kerr had made 368 calls to police directly – the figure does not account for any calls made to a mobile phone of a serving officer.

The court was also told that a cease and desist letter was sent to Kerr, informing him that he could only contact 999 in the case of an emergency.

It was also said that the calls caused ‘anxiety to females’ who were serving within the police force.

In response, Mr Rafferty said that there was evidence in the cross-examination of witnesses that the ‘calls were not to cause anxiety, but for a legitimate purpose’.

Mr Rafferty said that a psychological report suggested that Kerr had ‘a tendency to exacerbate issues’, as well as explaining that his client had difficulties with his communication skills.

After reviewing the facts of the case, Judge McSorley said the number of calls made by Kerr were ‘ridiculous’ and their contents were ‘abusive’ and ‘misogynistic’.

Judge McSorley said the purpose of the calls was to ’cause annoyance and inconvenience’, adding that there will ‘be a conviction’.

She ordered a pre-sentence report, while also saying that she wanted ‘restraining orders drafted’ for the officers involved.

Kerr will return to Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on March 3 for sentencing.