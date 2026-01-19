Council opens new sensory room in Lisnaskea centre

A new sensory room has been opened at the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea.

The facility will provide a warm and inviting environment for children and adults with sensory processing needs.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said 75 percent of the equipment in the new sensory room has been repurposed from the Lakeland Forum, which is currently undergoing redevelopment.

The sensory room features large, soft bean bags that provide deep pressure input and total relaxation, along with premium cushioned seating areas where visitors can sit, lean or lounge in a safe and quiet atmosphere.

For those seeking engagement and exploration, the room includes interactive wall activities that help develop fine motor skills and focus, kinetic wall mounts that allow users to explore cause and effect through moveable mechanical parts, and liquid floor tiles that create mesmerizing patterns of light and colour with every step or press.

This space is more than just a play area. It serves as a safe zone for individuals experiencing sensory overload and offers tactile stimulation for sensory seekers.

The council also operates sensory rooms at Omagh Leisure Complex and the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown.

Speaking at the official opening, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said: “I am delighted to see the opening of this new sensory room at Castle Park Centre. It provides a calm and welcoming space for those who need it most and reflects our commitment to inclusivity and wellbeing.

“By reusing equipment from the Lakeland Forum, we have also ensured that this project is delivered in a sustainable way, which is something we are very proud of.”

Castle Park’s Sensory Room is now open for bookings. The cost is £4 for a 45 minute session.