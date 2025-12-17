Police car rammed by stolen vehicle in Fermanagh

A police car was rammed by a stolen vehicle in Fermanagh last night.

The PSNI has not revealed the exact location of the incident but a spokesperson said officers from C Section Local Policing Team in Omagh and Enniskillen were on patrol covering the rural roads of the district and the Sperrins.

“During these patrols, officers from Enniskillen located a stolen vehicle with several occupants on board.

“Upon intervention, the suspect vehicle rammed our police car.

“Despite this aggression, officers acted swiftly to detain two persons and prevent further risk to the public.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “These patrols are part of our ongoing efforts to deter rural crime, offer reassurance, and keep your area safe. We’re working hard to ensure that everyone, from our towns to our most isolated townlands, feels secure.”