Fermanagh mourns death of Cassidy Clan Chieftain

THERE has been sadness on both sides of the Atlantic following the death of Cassidy Clan ‘chieftan’, Stephen Cassidy.

Mr Cassidy, who was an attorney and former Mayor of San Leandro in California, passed away earlier this month aged 61 years old.

In July, Mr Cassidy was appointed as the new Chieftain of the Cassidy Clan during a meeting of the group at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen.

The Pennsylvanian, who traced his roots back to Fermanagh, was a well-known figure in US politics, serving as Mayor of San Leandro in California from January 2011 to December 2014.

His appointment as Chieftain of the Cassidy Clan was an ‘incredible honour’, Mr Cassidy told the ‘Herald when he was here during the summer.

“I’m very grateful for having this opportunity,” explained Mr Cassidy.

“The folks coming from America, Australia and Canada really enjoy meeting local Cassidys and learning what life was like in Fermanagh back in the day.

“You realise you’re part of a larger family and a community that goes back over a thousand years.”

Following Mr Cassidy’s death, it was confirmed that flags in the city of San Leandro will be lowered to half-mast for seven days.

Mayor Juan González, the current Mayor of San Leandro, paid tribute to Mr Cassidy following his passing.

“We mourn the loss of former Mayor Stephen Cassidy, a dedicated and experienced public servant whose impact on our community will be felt for generations,” Mayor Juan González said.

“His transformative vision and unwavering commitment to the City of San Leandro and to the San Leandro Unified School District leaves an impactful legacy rooted in service, integrity and care for our residents.”

A number of other US political figures, including Californian State Senator, Dr Aisha Wahab, also expressed her condolences following Mr Cassidy’s death.

“Stephen dedicated his life to public service with integrity, intelligence and a deep love for his community,” Dr Wahab posed on social media.

“He was sharp, thoughtful, and quick with both insight and humour – but above all, he was kind.

“We shared a few laughs and just caught up on so many things. He was so happy and optimistic about the work he was doing and the hopes he had.

“He supported me from the very beginning of my journey, believed in me before many others did and offered encouragement that I will never forget.

“His own family, who meant everything to him, was all he could talk about from their trips to future goals.”

A public memorial service will be held on January 10 at the San Leandro High School Performing Arts Centre on Bancroft Avenue.