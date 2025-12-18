Bail refused after man allegedly attacked mother

A TWENTY-four-year-old man who was on bail for theft and drugs charges was arrested just six days later after allegedly attacking his mother, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

James McNamara from Carnmore Rise, Enniskillen is charged with stealing £22 worth of confectionery and unlawfully possessing prescription only drugs.

Then on December 12 he is charged with intentionally applying pressure on or to the throat or neck of his mother intending to affect her ability to breathe or the flow of blood to her brain.

He is also charged with assaulting six police officers, resisting arrest, damaging a PSNI vehicle and unlawfully possessing three types of prescription-only drugs.

On December 6, McNamara was caught allegedly shoplifting food at Café Nero, Enniskillen, and found with 30 Pregabalin tablets.

Released on bail, he was then allegedly involved in a domestic incident on December 12, prompting his mother to seek a non-molestation order and hand over unprescribed Diazepam, Pregabalin, and Zopiclone.

A detective told the court McNamara’s volatile behaviour continued during transport and at SWAH, where he allegedly assaulted four more officers, refused treatment, and caused the cell van to require deep cleaning.

A defence solicitor contended the case was weakened by McNamara’s mother refusing to provide a statement and suggested bail could be granted with stringent conditions.

But District Judge Alana McSorley disagreed stating, “There is an extremely concerning domestic violence background against the defendant’s mother.

Bail was refused and McNamara was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on January 12