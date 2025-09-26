Fermanagh’s roads at ‘real risk’ of deterioration

CALLS are growing at Stormont for the implementation of a new roads maintenance strategy as fears are growing that the county’s roads are going to be “left to deteriorate to a dangerous level”.

Motorists have been venting their fury for many years now over the state of the roads in the county, with the Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, being urged to take drastic action.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, pictured below, recently called for action in the county, where she raised the view over whether a new roads maintenance strategy is needed to tackle the issue.

“There is no doubt the condition of our road network is a matter of real concern,” said Ms Murphy.

“In rural areas such as mine, the road network is a lifeline. It connects families to schools, workplaces and local businesses.

“Many rural households have no alternative to driving, so the condition of our roads is an important aspect of the economic and social life of our rural constituencies,” she added.

During the recent debate at Stormont, it was revealed that almost 107,000 potholes across the North were reported in 2024.

It was agreed that the Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister would consider whether it would be beneficial to release a new strategy, in a bid to support the action against the roads crisis.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA says that some residents who are living in rural parts of the county fear they could be cut off without urgent and significant action.

“A proper road maintenance strategy must be preventative, not just reactive,” explained Ms Murphy.

“It must address drainage and resurfacing and ensure that rural roads are not left to deteriorate to a dangerous level. Poor roads do not just damage vehicles.

“They discourage investment and tourism and create a real risk for the emergency services that need to respond quickly and safely.

“A properly funded maintenance strategy will deliver smoother, safer roads for all our constituents but especially for those in rural areas who have to rely on them to access all of life’s necessities.”