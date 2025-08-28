Fermanagh shoppers shocked by food price hike

SHOPPERS in Fermanagh are feeling the pinch at the tills after it was confirmed that food price inflation has rose to its highest level in almost 18 months, as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on.

Major concerns have been raised by residents who are lamenting the cost of essential items with the British Retail Consortium confirming food inflation in the year to August hit 4.2 per-cent.

The latest data shows the figure has increased since July, when it was recorded at 4 per-cent.

Advertisement

Locally, in Fermanagh, many shoppers have been left feeling stressed with a reported increase in cost of butter, eggs and chocolate driving the rate of food inflation to an 18 month price high.

It’s another significant blow to the UK Government and UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

The recently released data comes just days after the Office for National Statistics confirmed that the economy shrank by 0.4 per-cent for April to June, compared to the first three months of 2025.

Residents, who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, are fearing that the UK Government may be inclined to increase taxes in a bid to help the struggling economy as winter approaches.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research has heightened those fears, in a recent release to Sky News, with a spokesperson reporting that the Government is under pressure.

“This shortfall significantly increases the pressure on the Chancellor to introduce substantial tax rises in the autumn budget if she hopes to remain compliant with her fiscal rules,” they reported.

The Office for National Statistics also reported that the rate of inflation in the UK in July stands at 3.8 per-cent. It’s the highest level since January 2024, in a devastating blow for residents.

Advertisement

Major negotiations are now ongoing between the UK Government and the Bank of England, who would like to see the rate of inflation decrease to around 2 per-cent by the end of the year.