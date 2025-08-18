Changes ahead as phone signal crisis deepens

FERMANAGH residents are fearing that they’re going to be “left behind” after one of the leading telecom providers in the North confirmed its plan to transition the phone lines across the county.

Major frustration is growing locally over the increasingly poor phone signal in the county and it has now been confirmed that Openreach will be carrying out significant work in Fermanagh soon.

The leading telecom provider has launched a plan to transition the phone lines in Fermanagh from analogue to digital, with the existing network scheduled to be switched off in January 2027.

Concern

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, said residents are concerned by the news.

“This marks a significant shift in how people across the North will access their phone and broadband services,” said Ms Dolan, who has been in intense negotiations with Openreach.

“While the move to digital infrastructure offers faster and more reliable services, it is essential that no one, especially our vulnerable residents, is left behind in this process.”

Change over

Since September 2023, analogue phone lines have no longer been sold to new customers as part of preparations for the transition. It’s hoped the change will improve the service for many.

However, it comes just weeks after major provider O2 confirmed its plans to switch off its 3G services, as part of a new campaign, which is aiming to free up capacity for 4G and 5G services.

Many residents in Fermanagh are struggling to receive good phone signal and the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA feels that it’s imperative that local residents aren’t cut off.

“I strongly encourage anyone in Fermanagh who relies on medical equipment, personal alarms, or other services tied to their landline to contact their service provider as soon as possible and ensure they are registered as a vulnerable customer,” added Ms Dolan.