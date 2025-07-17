£17 million blow as Fermanagh visitor numbers decline

BOOKINGS in B&Bs across Fermanagh are down by around 20 per-cent compared to last year, with rising costs and falling visitor numbers leaving many in the hospitality sector fearing for their future.

According to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), there were 209,000 fewer overnight visitors to the county between 2023 and 2024 – equating to a loss of around £17 million to the local economy.

Denise Magill, who runs Rossclare Lodge in Irvinestown with her partner Jim, said the downturn in bookings has been stark.

“We’re down by about 20 per-cent on last year,” Ms Magill told the ‘Herald. “My booking pages are not as full as they were.

“I haven’t done the figures for June yet, but I’d say we’re looking at another 20 per-cent drop. I’ve no idea what July and August will bring, but it’s not been an easy season so far.”

As costs continue to soar, the couple may take the difficult decision to close their B&B over the winter months in a bid to cut losses.

“We tend to get more business people in the winter and they’ll book for just one night – but we’re heating the whole house for one person,” she explained. “You can’t buy half a dozen mushrooms, and you don’t know what your guests are going to order for breakfast, so everything has to be stocked.”

Another local B&B owner described recent months as ‘a flop’, particularly in terms of international visitors.

“It’s a flop. I’ve never seen it as bad,” they said. “From B&B Ireland, I had 71 bookings in 2019. In 2022, maybe seven or ten – and not even that last year or this year. That’s international people, and I don’t know if it’s to do with the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) or what.”

Enniskillen hotelier Terry McCartney echoed concerns about dwindling international numbers and called for a smarter approach to tourism marketing.

“Marketing is massive – but you have to be smart about it, you can’t just throw money at it,” he said. “Many of us are using online platforms now to target people in the North and South of Ireland, and the North of England.

“But a lot of international travellers are left to tour operators or external agencies.”