+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUPDATE: Ballyconnell murder suspect remains in custody

UPDATE: Ballyconnell murder suspect remains in custody

Posted: 12:30 pm January 14, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A MAN arrested in connection with the murder of much-loved Ballyconnell resident Annie Heyneman remains in custody.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested on Saturday night. It has been reported that the Gardaí have 24-hours to either charge or release the individual.

Ms Heyneman, a popular mother-of-five, was found dead at her home in Kilnavart, close to Ballyconnell, on Saturday (January 11).

Advertisement

Her husband, Henk, is being treated for what’s believed to be non-life-threatening knife injuries he sustained to his head and neck.

Related posts:

Fermanagh campaigner welcomes gambling pledge Lisbellaw Christmas lights switch on for RNLI ‘Future leaders’ celebrated at St Fanchea’s College

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:30 pm January 14, 2025
Top
Advertisement