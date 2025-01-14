UPDATE: Ballyconnell murder suspect remains in custody

A MAN arrested in connection with the murder of much-loved Ballyconnell resident Annie Heyneman remains in custody.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested on Saturday night. It has been reported that the Gardaí have 24-hours to either charge or release the individual.

Ms Heyneman, a popular mother-of-five, was found dead at her home in Kilnavart, close to Ballyconnell, on Saturday (January 11).

Her husband, Henk, is being treated for what’s believed to be non-life-threatening knife injuries he sustained to his head and neck.